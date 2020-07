Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This charming home nestled in River Oaks, TX with beautiful curb appeal, is surrounded by gorgeous mature trees! New grey vinyl wood flooring, light and neutral colors throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom and stunning built-ins. Galley style kitchen with clean white cabinetry and pretty grey and white counter tops. Come view this lovely home soon before it's gone!