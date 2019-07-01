5521 Purdue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unique River Oaks Home- Must See! - Calling all Native TX gardeners. This artist oasis has native gardens in both the front and the back of this spacious property. There is much more to tell... Water feature with waterfall in the backyard can also be used as a wading pool. Rear entry oversized 2 car garage with a greenhouse addition is just a start to all this property offers! Full vegetable garden with a shade house. Chef inspired kitchen with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 3rd bedroom in the basement that could be used as an office or a bedroom. Perched high on a hill this home offers multiple porches and extraordinary views of the sunset, the Samson Park nature area and the skyline of Fort Worth. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.



