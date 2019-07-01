All apartments in River Oaks
5521 Purdue

5521 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Purdue Avenue, River Oaks, TX 76114
Castleberry Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unique River Oaks Home- Must See! - Calling all Native TX gardeners. This artist oasis has native gardens in both the front and the back of this spacious property. There is much more to tell... Water feature with waterfall in the backyard can also be used as a wading pool. Rear entry oversized 2 car garage with a greenhouse addition is just a start to all this property offers! Full vegetable garden with a shade house. Chef inspired kitchen with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. 3rd bedroom in the basement that could be used as an office or a bedroom. Perched high on a hill this home offers multiple porches and extraordinary views of the sunset, the Samson Park nature area and the skyline of Fort Worth. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.

(RLNE4914062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Purdue have any available units?
5521 Purdue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5521 Purdue have?
Some of 5521 Purdue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Purdue currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Purdue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Purdue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 Purdue is pet friendly.
Does 5521 Purdue offer parking?
Yes, 5521 Purdue offers parking.
Does 5521 Purdue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Purdue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Purdue have a pool?
Yes, 5521 Purdue has a pool.
Does 5521 Purdue have accessible units?
No, 5521 Purdue does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Purdue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5521 Purdue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5521 Purdue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5521 Purdue does not have units with air conditioning.

