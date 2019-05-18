All apartments in River Oaks
Find more places like 5409 Taylor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
5409 Taylor Road
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:15 AM

5409 Taylor Road

5409 Taylor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5409 Taylor Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This MUST SEE cottage offers granite counter-tops and stainless appliances and much more. You will love the oversized lot adorned with mature trees and pretty landscaping. The brick walkways and vinyl fencing offers a clean and crisp look. From the front door with its divided lights and lead glass to the covered patio this home is sure to impress. Living area is large with nice built-ins & hardwood floors, pass this into the kitchen you will find a nice breakfast area gorgeous granite counters. Pass through to the amazing sun room with decorative ceilings & access to the large covered patio. All rooms are good in size and the master closet is impressive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Taylor Road have any available units?
5409 Taylor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5409 Taylor Road have?
Some of 5409 Taylor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Taylor Road currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Taylor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Taylor Road pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Taylor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 5409 Taylor Road offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Taylor Road offers parking.
Does 5409 Taylor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Taylor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Taylor Road have a pool?
No, 5409 Taylor Road does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Taylor Road have accessible units?
No, 5409 Taylor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Taylor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5409 Taylor Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Taylor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Taylor Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXSaginaw, TXBenbrook, TXHaltom City, TXAzle, TX
North Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXKeller, TXHurst, TXAledo, TXBurleson, TXWillow Park, TXWeatherford, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXMansfield, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District