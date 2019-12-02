All apartments in River Oaks
5300 Taylor Road.
Last updated December 2 2019

5300 Taylor Road

5300 Taylor Road · No Longer Available
Location

5300 Taylor Road, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Discover the Rustic Charming in this completely remodeled home. When driving up to the home you will notice the gorgeous towering oaks trees on an oversized corner lot with a sprinkler system. The property features a 2 car Rear Entry garage with extra storage and a front entry one car garage with a 2 car carport. You will enjoy the refurnished hard wood floors, new kitchen appliance, new paint and new central heat and air. This property is perfect for a growing family with the covered patio and large fenced yard. Any craftsmen or handy man will love the ability to work on cars or crafts in all of this outside space. Seller will pay $2000 of buyer's closing costs. Owner will also lease property for $1500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5300 Taylor Road have any available units?
5300 Taylor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 5300 Taylor Road have?
Some of 5300 Taylor Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Taylor Road currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Taylor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Taylor Road pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Taylor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Oaks.
Does 5300 Taylor Road offer parking?
Yes, 5300 Taylor Road offers parking.
Does 5300 Taylor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Taylor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Taylor Road have a pool?
No, 5300 Taylor Road does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Taylor Road have accessible units?
No, 5300 Taylor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Taylor Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 Taylor Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 Taylor Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 Taylor Road has units with air conditioning.

