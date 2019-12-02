5300 Taylor Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Discover the Rustic Charming in this completely remodeled home. When driving up to the home you will notice the gorgeous towering oaks trees on an oversized corner lot with a sprinkler system. The property features a 2 car Rear Entry garage with extra storage and a front entry one car garage with a 2 car carport. You will enjoy the refurnished hard wood floors, new kitchen appliance, new paint and new central heat and air. This property is perfect for a growing family with the covered patio and large fenced yard. Any craftsmen or handy man will love the ability to work on cars or crafts in all of this outside space. Seller will pay $2000 of buyer's closing costs. Owner will also lease property for $1500.