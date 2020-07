Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

At 1,409sf this 2 bedroom brick home is a must-see, must-lease. The curb appeal extends from the front to the backyard with a well-built storage shed. Original hardwood flooring in living, dining, and bedrooms is just an example of the character this home has to offer. Located off the kitchen is the 2nd living area which features a decorative fireplace. The 2-car garage also doubles as a workshop. Large and beautiful backyard for those who enjoy sitting out and taking it all in.