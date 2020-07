Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cutest little gem in River Oaks!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath has been completely remodeled, with washer and dryer hookup(washer and dryer are not included), and a detached garage in the back. Brand new flooring, carpet, tile through out. Stove and microwave are included(refrigerator is not included)! Application for each adult over 18 is required. MINIMUM 2 YEAR LEASE. $350 NON-REFUNDABLE pet fee. No open houses, only private showings, to ensure social distancing.