Home
/
River Oaks, TX
/
1716 Hillside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1716 Hillside

1716 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1716 Hillside Drive, River Oaks, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 Bedroom 1 bath, 1 car garage home in River Oaks has new laminated hardwood floors. Refrigerator, washer & dryer stay for tenants use, but not maintained by owner. Washer & Dryer in garage. Patio lawn furniture to remain on deck in nice size fenced backyard. Small table & two chairs on front porch to watch the world go by and meet your neighbors. A must see, move in ready in established neighborhood. PET Restrictions outside only, please ask. Near lots of shopping & restaurants, Ridgmar Mall, Lockheed, JRB & easy access to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Hillside have any available units?
1716 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in River Oaks, TX.
What amenities does 1716 Hillside have?
Some of 1716 Hillside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Hillside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Hillside offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Hillside offers parking.
Does 1716 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Hillside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Hillside have a pool?
No, 1716 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 1716 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Hillside has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Hillside have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Hillside does not have units with air conditioning.

