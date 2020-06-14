Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Celina, TX with garage

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
428 Dartmoor Drive
428 Dartmoor Drive, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2137 sqft
Beautiful 4-2-2 Corner lot in Celina ISD! This great home is ready for you! Fresh paint, carpet and wood-like laminate floors (2016). Dual formals upon entry. Raised ceilings throughout. Open kitchen to family room over looking fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2811 Quarter Horse Lane
2811 Quarter Horse Lane, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1941 sqft
Freshly painted and new carpet installed! Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath located in the heart of Carter ranch in Celina! Single story open floor plan with kitchen open to large family and dining room, for great entertaining space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
417 Andalusian Trail
417 Andalusian Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Granite countertops, walk in pantry, arched doorways, sprinkler system

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
311 Tarpan Trail
311 Tarpan Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2002 sqft
Wonderful floor plan with splited 4 bedrooms in the master plan community. Laminate floor,New paint and new carpet. Large covered patio in the back yard. Walk to park and swim Pool. Listing agent is related to the owner of the property.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2699 sqft
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1217 Preston
1217 Preston Road, Celina, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) These gorgeous open floor plan duplexes are sweet. Convenient to Marsha Sharp Freeway which gets you everywhere in minutes. This area is growing fast.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1219 Preston
1219 Preston Road, Celina, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) Brand new 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex! Roommates considered
Results within 1 mile of Celina

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8110 Rawhide Road
8110 Rawhide Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8110 Rawhide Road in Collin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Celina
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
264 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Stonebridge Ranch
46 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stonebridge Ranch
11 Units Available
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Stonebridge Ranch
18 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$892
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
608 N 6th Street
608 N 6th St, Gunter, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1293 sqft
2018 BUILT HOME. JULY 1st AVAILABLE. OPEN Floor Plan with spacious living , Hard Wood Floors, Kitchen Tiles, Granite Kitchen Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Garage Door Opener. Large Master Bedroom with access to back porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1127 Hot Springs Way
1127 Hot Springs Way, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2338 sqft
Unique single story home for lease across from Old Celina Park. This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2.5 car garage. It’s equipped with a welcoming family room with gas burning fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2928 Bold Ruler Road
2928 Bold Ruler Road, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2748 sqft
Move-in ready! Great Master planned community with brand-new Prosper elementary school opening soon with-in community! Access to fabulous community center with work out area and gym, 2 swimming pools and walking trails! Pets accepted on a case by

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
724 Brenham Avenue
724 Brenham Ave, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2190 sqft
Located in the Master Planned Community of Light Farms & in Prosper ISD. This Gorgeous, simple floor plan is light, bright, and open floor plan, easy to make it your own. The kitchen features a large island.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Celina, TX

Celina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

