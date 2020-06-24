861 Waterview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning home available in Lakes of Prosper! Designer touches at every turn! Enjoy gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors, art niches, stone FP, split bedrooms, formal dining with dry bar, AND a gourmet kitchen complete with granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, built-in microwave and oven, and breakfast room. Very energy efficient home with ...tankless hot water heaters, smart garage door openers and unlimited storage!! Walking distance to the park, baseball fields and community pool! Lakes of Prosper is conveniently located near major shopping and dining and the Dallas North Tollway.