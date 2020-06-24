All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
861 Waterview Drive
861 Waterview Drive

861 Waterview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

861 Waterview Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Stunning home available in Lakes of Prosper! Designer touches at every turn! Enjoy gorgeous hand-scraped hardwood floors, art niches, stone FP, split bedrooms, formal dining with dry bar, AND a gourmet kitchen complete with granite counter tops, SS appliances, gas cook top, built-in microwave and oven, and breakfast room. Very energy efficient home with ...tankless hot water heaters, smart garage door openers and unlimited storage!! Walking distance to the park, baseball fields and community pool! Lakes of Prosper is conveniently located near major shopping and dining and the Dallas North Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Waterview Drive have any available units?
861 Waterview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 861 Waterview Drive have?
Some of 861 Waterview Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Waterview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
861 Waterview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Waterview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 861 Waterview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 861 Waterview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 861 Waterview Drive offers parking.
Does 861 Waterview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Waterview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Waterview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 861 Waterview Drive has a pool.
Does 861 Waterview Drive have accessible units?
No, 861 Waterview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Waterview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Waterview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Waterview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Waterview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
