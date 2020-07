Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Updated ranch style home on large lot with no HOA. Room to store your boat or RV. Home has been updated with new granite counter tops, gorgeous back splash, engineered flooring throughout family room and into bedrooms,18x12 tile in wet areas and neutral paint. Master retreat updated with barn door to master bath, granite countertops and dual sink. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. Relaxing covered porch. Yard maintained by owner