870 English Ivy Drive

You will fall in LOVE with this gorgeous home! Top quality, DR Horton build is only 5 years old! Rare 3 car garage! Elegant and inviting entry leads to grand living room open to beautiful kitchen with lots of counter space, arched doorways, custom features, open floor plan with large master down, separate dining room, huge game room up with spacious secondary bedrooms. NEW interior paint! Beautiful exterior with stone accents, large backyard with nice covered patio! Popular Glenbrooke neighborhood with community pool! Come explore this home before it's gone!