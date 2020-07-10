All apartments in Prosper
Location

870 English Ivy Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
You will fall in LOVE with this gorgeous home! Top quality, DR Horton build is only 5 years old! Rare 3 car garage! Elegant and inviting entry leads to grand living room open to beautiful kitchen with lots of counter space, arched doorways, custom features, open floor plan with large master down, separate dining room, huge game room up with spacious secondary bedrooms. NEW interior paint! Beautiful exterior with stone accents, large backyard with nice covered patio! Popular Glenbrooke neighborhood with community pool! Come explore this home before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 English Ivy Drive have any available units?
870 English Ivy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 870 English Ivy Drive have?
Some of 870 English Ivy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 English Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
870 English Ivy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 English Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 870 English Ivy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 870 English Ivy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 870 English Ivy Drive offers parking.
Does 870 English Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 English Ivy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 English Ivy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 870 English Ivy Drive has a pool.
Does 870 English Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 870 English Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 870 English Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 English Ivy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 870 English Ivy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 English Ivy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

