All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 800 English Ivy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
800 English Ivy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 English Ivy Drive

800 English Ivy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 English Ivy Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Like new 2014 build in Prosper. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet space, and new Samsung refrigerator. New whirlpool washer and dryer included. Open living area with abundant natural light and cozy wood burning fireplace. Large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, private commode, stand alone shower, and walk in closet. Relax outdoors under the covered patio and enjoy the large backyard perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool and playground. Great location with easy access to highways, dinning, and shopping. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 English Ivy Drive have any available units?
800 English Ivy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 800 English Ivy Drive have?
Some of 800 English Ivy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 English Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 English Ivy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 English Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 English Ivy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 800 English Ivy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 English Ivy Drive offers parking.
Does 800 English Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 English Ivy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 English Ivy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 English Ivy Drive has a pool.
Does 800 English Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 English Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 English Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 English Ivy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 English Ivy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 English Ivy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District