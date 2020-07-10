800 English Ivy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Like new 2014 build in Prosper. Kitchen offers granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, generous cabinet space, and new Samsung refrigerator. New whirlpool washer and dryer included. Open living area with abundant natural light and cozy wood burning fireplace. Large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, private commode, stand alone shower, and walk in closet. Relax outdoors under the covered patio and enjoy the large backyard perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool and playground. Great location with easy access to highways, dinning, and shopping. Must see!