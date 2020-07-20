741 Broderick Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

Large Corner Lot home for LEASE in Wildwood Estates in sought after Prosper ISD. Enjoy this Amazing Estate Community with side entry garages built by Beazer Homes. Spacious 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study and dining room. Open Kitchen with lots of built in cabinets, separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Stone Fireplace in the Living Room with gas logs. Master retreat is separate from additional bedrooms. 4th bedroom upstairs with a full bath, can be used as a gameroom. Big Grassy Backyard and 2 ft extended garage. 12 month minimum and 24 month maximum lease term. 2 dogs allowed only, no cats. $250 pet deposit per dog, deposit refundable up to 50%, subjective to homeowner.