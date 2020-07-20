All apartments in Prosper
741 Broderick Lane

741 Broderick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

741 Broderick Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large Corner Lot home for LEASE in Wildwood Estates in sought after Prosper ISD. Enjoy this Amazing Estate Community with side entry garages built by Beazer Homes. Spacious 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a study and dining room. Open Kitchen with lots of built in cabinets, separate laundry room with built in cabinets. Stone Fireplace in the Living Room with gas logs. Master retreat is separate from additional bedrooms. 4th bedroom upstairs with a full bath, can be used as a gameroom. Big Grassy Backyard and 2 ft extended garage. 12 month minimum and 24 month maximum lease term. 2 dogs allowed only, no cats. $250 pet deposit per dog, deposit refundable up to 50%, subjective to homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

