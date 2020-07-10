All apartments in Prosper
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:27 AM

7071 Preston Country Lane

7071 Preston Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7071 Preston Country Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Lease Price: $ 3,500
Sales Price: $ 535,000

Seller to kick in an additional $ 10,000 allowance-credit-discount to the buyer who makes an accepted offer by seller.

Highly sought after Prosper, Texas home with Acreage...

This charming 4 bdrm. home sits on a 2.5 acre corner lot with mature trees, pool, spa, and storage bldg. Secluded neighborhood with beautiful country setting located across from Gentle Creek Country Club. Awesome floor-plan includes decorative cabinetry in kitchen, extra large utility room, spacious 4th bedroom would make a perfect home office. Bring your best offers !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7071 Preston Country Lane have any available units?
7071 Preston Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 7071 Preston Country Lane have?
Some of 7071 Preston Country Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7071 Preston Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7071 Preston Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7071 Preston Country Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7071 Preston Country Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 7071 Preston Country Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7071 Preston Country Lane offers parking.
Does 7071 Preston Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7071 Preston Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7071 Preston Country Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7071 Preston Country Lane has a pool.
Does 7071 Preston Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 7071 Preston Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7071 Preston Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7071 Preston Country Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7071 Preston Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7071 Preston Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

