7071 Preston Country Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Lease Price: $ 3,500

Sales Price: $ 535,000



Seller to kick in an additional $ 10,000 allowance-credit-discount to the buyer who makes an accepted offer by seller.



Highly sought after Prosper, Texas home with Acreage...



This charming 4 bdrm. home sits on a 2.5 acre corner lot with mature trees, pool, spa, and storage bldg. Secluded neighborhood with beautiful country setting located across from Gentle Creek Country Club. Awesome floor-plan includes decorative cabinetry in kitchen, extra large utility room, spacious 4th bedroom would make a perfect home office. Bring your best offers !!!