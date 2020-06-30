All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 701 Hampshire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
701 Hampshire Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

701 Hampshire Court

701 Hampshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

701 Hampshire Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
NEW PRICE - WHAT A STEAL IN THE ACCLAIMED PROSPER ISD! This is a SMALL TOWN WITH A BIG HEART! BEAUTIFUL, inter generational-executive home boasts 5 BDs, 4 BTHs with Master and Jr Suites on 1st level, Media Rm, Game Rm, Wine Cellar, Soaring Ceiling, and Enormous Backyard. Village at Prosper Trail has a park, creek, trails, and activities for everyone! It is minutes from nearby schools, shopping and restaurants. COME SEE THIS GEM! For working families on-the-go, this RARE LEASING OPPORTUNITY offers: Bi-Monthly Cleaning, Bi-Monthly Yard Maintenance, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Wine-Beverage Refrigerator - ALL INCLUSIVE FOR AN ADD'L $400 A MONTH - UPGRADE PACKAGE TOTAL $3500 A MONTH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Hampshire Court have any available units?
701 Hampshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 701 Hampshire Court have?
Some of 701 Hampshire Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Hampshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
701 Hampshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Hampshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 701 Hampshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 701 Hampshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 701 Hampshire Court offers parking.
Does 701 Hampshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Hampshire Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Hampshire Court have a pool?
No, 701 Hampshire Court does not have a pool.
Does 701 Hampshire Court have accessible units?
No, 701 Hampshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Hampshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Hampshire Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Hampshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Hampshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District