701 Hampshire Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NEW PRICE - WHAT A STEAL IN THE ACCLAIMED PROSPER ISD! This is a SMALL TOWN WITH A BIG HEART! BEAUTIFUL, inter generational-executive home boasts 5 BDs, 4 BTHs with Master and Jr Suites on 1st level, Media Rm, Game Rm, Wine Cellar, Soaring Ceiling, and Enormous Backyard. Village at Prosper Trail has a park, creek, trails, and activities for everyone! It is minutes from nearby schools, shopping and restaurants. COME SEE THIS GEM! For working families on-the-go, this RARE LEASING OPPORTUNITY offers: Bi-Monthly Cleaning, Bi-Monthly Yard Maintenance, Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, and Wine-Beverage Refrigerator - ALL INCLUSIVE FOR AN ADD'L $400 A MONTH - UPGRADE PACKAGE TOTAL $3500 A MONTH.