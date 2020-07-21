All apartments in Prosper
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:57 PM

631 Table Rock Drive

631 Table Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

631 Table Rock Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
WOW!NEW PAINT NEW CARPET NEW MASTER SHOWER! 4BR,3.5BA,3LA,2DA,STUDY,3CarG, BEAUTIFUL FL PLAN, MASTER down w BONUS RM for study,exercise rm or NEW INFANT NURSERY! 3 BIG bdrms up w walk in closets, PLUS GAME RM & 2 full baths! BEAUTIFUL earth tone tile THRU-OUT 1ST LEVEL. FRESHLY PAINTED, INCLUDING GARAGE FLOORS! 8 ft B on B cedar fence with DOUBLE GATE to allow easy access to large bk yard. Kitchen overlooks LARGE FAMILY RM, GAS LOG FP. KITCHEN features GIGANTIC ISLAND WORK STATION & BRKFST BAR w GRANITE C-TOPS, butlers pantry, TONS of storage, 42 in WHITE freshly painted cabinets! Covered patio, PROSPER ISD & BUS AT FRONT DOOR NEW PLAYGROUND just down the street! NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, HURRY!! BEAUTIFUL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Table Rock Drive have any available units?
631 Table Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 631 Table Rock Drive have?
Some of 631 Table Rock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Table Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Table Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Table Rock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 631 Table Rock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 631 Table Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 631 Table Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 631 Table Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Table Rock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Table Rock Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Table Rock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Table Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Table Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Table Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Table Rock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Table Rock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Table Rock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
