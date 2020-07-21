631 Table Rock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

WOW!NEW PAINT NEW CARPET NEW MASTER SHOWER! 4BR,3.5BA,3LA,2DA,STUDY,3CarG, BEAUTIFUL FL PLAN, MASTER down w BONUS RM for study,exercise rm or NEW INFANT NURSERY! 3 BIG bdrms up w walk in closets, PLUS GAME RM & 2 full baths! BEAUTIFUL earth tone tile THRU-OUT 1ST LEVEL. FRESHLY PAINTED, INCLUDING GARAGE FLOORS! 8 ft B on B cedar fence with DOUBLE GATE to allow easy access to large bk yard. Kitchen overlooks LARGE FAMILY RM, GAS LOG FP. KITCHEN features GIGANTIC ISLAND WORK STATION & BRKFST BAR w GRANITE C-TOPS, butlers pantry, TONS of storage, 42 in WHITE freshly painted cabinets! Covered patio, PROSPER ISD & BUS AT FRONT DOOR NEW PLAYGROUND just down the street! NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS, HURRY!! BEAUTIFUL!