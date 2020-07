Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious & immaculate 4 beds plus game room home boasting an open split bedroom floor plan. Over sized bedrooms, large game room, formal dining with wainscoting, granite counter tops, over sized pantry, arched doorways and much more. The master suite boasts crown molding, dual sinks, garden soaking tub and separate shower. You will love entertaining on the large covered patio overlooking the gorgeous water canal behind. The iron fence offers the perfect views of the water.