Prosper, TX
5700 Glenbrook Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:16 PM

5700 Glenbrook Drive

5700 Glenbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5700 Glenbrook Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
media room
4-bedroom,3bath home in Glenbrooke Estates on a quarter acre lot in a cul-de-sac with spectacular view of fountain and canal in the back and some trees in common area for some privacy. Master and quest room on the 1st floor with large formal dining room with vaulted ceiling . 2 additional bedrooms with game room and media on 2nd floor .Covered patios in front and back. Energy efficient home with technology wiring in media room and throughout home. Surround sound in media room. upgraded engineered hand scraped wood floors throughout 1st floor . Easy access to community pool . Gourmet kitchen with cashmere white cabinets and granite countertops and upgraded fence .Refrigerator ,cameras Tv for cameras stays

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have any available units?
5700 Glenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have?
Some of 5700 Glenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5700 Glenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Glenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Glenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Glenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 5700 Glenbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Glenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5700 Glenbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Glenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Glenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Glenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Glenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

