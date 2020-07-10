5700 Glenbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool media room

4-bedroom,3bath home in Glenbrooke Estates on a quarter acre lot in a cul-de-sac with spectacular view of fountain and canal in the back and some trees in common area for some privacy. Master and quest room on the 1st floor with large formal dining room with vaulted ceiling . 2 additional bedrooms with game room and media on 2nd floor .Covered patios in front and back. Energy efficient home with technology wiring in media room and throughout home. Surround sound in media room. upgraded engineered hand scraped wood floors throughout 1st floor . Easy access to community pool . Gourmet kitchen with cashmere white cabinets and granite countertops and upgraded fence .Refrigerator ,cameras Tv for cameras stays