Prosper, TX
5680 Colchester Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

5680 Colchester Drive

5680 Colchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5680 Colchester Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 1.5 story home with open floor plan. Home was built in 2014 with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master bedroom down with 2 additional bedrooms. The huge 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath and game room could be a second master area. Spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, under mount sink w granite countertop and large pantry. Extra large utility rm has space for a freezer & big utility closet. Garage floor has been sealed for easy cleaning. Tile throughout the wet areas and high traffic areas. Huge backyard with neighborhood pool close by. Location is very convenient with nearby schools, restaurants, and grocery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5680 Colchester Drive have any available units?
5680 Colchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5680 Colchester Drive have?
Some of 5680 Colchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5680 Colchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5680 Colchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5680 Colchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5680 Colchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5680 Colchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5680 Colchester Drive offers parking.
Does 5680 Colchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5680 Colchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5680 Colchester Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5680 Colchester Drive has a pool.
Does 5680 Colchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 5680 Colchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5680 Colchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5680 Colchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5680 Colchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5680 Colchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

