5680 Colchester Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Spacious 1.5 story home with open floor plan. Home was built in 2014 with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Master bedroom down with 2 additional bedrooms. The huge 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath and game room could be a second master area. Spacious kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, under mount sink w granite countertop and large pantry. Extra large utility rm has space for a freezer & big utility closet. Garage floor has been sealed for easy cleaning. Tile throughout the wet areas and high traffic areas. Huge backyard with neighborhood pool close by. Location is very convenient with nearby schools, restaurants, and grocery.