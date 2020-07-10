5611 Lincolnwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful D.R. Horton has just been re-painted! Master, family rm, & kitchen view pond. Open kitchen-family room with huge breakfast nook that will accommodate a large table. Master is gigantic! Huge siting are could be home office! Chefs kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite, ss appliances, including stainless steel fridge. Lovely entry has 20' tile and open family room has a fireplace. Large secondary rooms! Beautiful tile surrounds in bathrooms around tubs. Well maintained and won't last long.