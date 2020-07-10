All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 5611 Lincolnwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
5611 Lincolnwood Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:02 AM

5611 Lincolnwood Drive

5611 Lincolnwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5611 Lincolnwood Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful D.R. Horton has just been re-painted! Master, family rm, & kitchen view pond. Open kitchen-family room with huge breakfast nook that will accommodate a large table. Master is gigantic! Huge siting are could be home office! Chefs kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, granite, ss appliances, including stainless steel fridge. Lovely entry has 20' tile and open family room has a fireplace. Large secondary rooms! Beautiful tile surrounds in bathrooms around tubs. Well maintained and won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have any available units?
5611 Lincolnwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have?
Some of 5611 Lincolnwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 Lincolnwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Lincolnwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Lincolnwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Lincolnwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 Lincolnwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District