561 Butterfly Blvd

ONE-STORY IN PROSPER, TX SHORT-TERM OK - Property Id: 74313



$2,350/mo. w/ 1 year term. Short term or Month-to-Month is available at higher rent. ONE-STORY, 3 yr old, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, corner lot, PISD. Modern kitchen w/ granite countertops and island, stainless double sinks and appliances: French doors refrigerator, gas stove, oven and a dishwasher. Huge walk-in food pantry and large eat-in area in the kitchen. Privacy blinds. Spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom w/ a tub, separate walk-in shower, double sinks and master walk-in closet. Separate toilet room. Family room has a fireplace. Lots of natural light throughout the house. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, formal dining room, front load washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced yard, no neighbors in the back and on one side. 2 car garage. Dogs ok (extra: $75/dog/mo). No cats, no smoking. Minutes to Dallas Tollway, 380, Gates of Prosper and Preston Rd. 610-564-7343 or 972-505-1647

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74313

Property Id 74313



