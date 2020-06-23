All apartments in Prosper
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

561 Butterfly Blvd

561 Butterfly Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

561 Butterfly Blvd, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ONE-STORY IN PROSPER, TX SHORT-TERM OK - Property Id: 74313

$2,350/mo. w/ 1 year term. Short term or Month-to-Month is available at higher rent. ONE-STORY, 3 yr old, 4 beds, 2.5 baths, corner lot, PISD. Modern kitchen w/ granite countertops and island, stainless double sinks and appliances: French doors refrigerator, gas stove, oven and a dishwasher. Huge walk-in food pantry and large eat-in area in the kitchen. Privacy blinds. Spacious master bedroom has a private bathroom w/ a tub, separate walk-in shower, double sinks and master walk-in closet. Separate toilet room. Family room has a fireplace. Lots of natural light throughout the house. All bedrooms have ceiling fans, formal dining room, front load washer and dryer. Covered front and back porches. Fenced yard, no neighbors in the back and on one side. 2 car garage. Dogs ok (extra: $75/dog/mo). No cats, no smoking. Minutes to Dallas Tollway, 380, Gates of Prosper and Preston Rd. 610-564-7343 or 972-505-1647
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74313
Property Id 74313

(RLNE5671993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 Butterfly Blvd have any available units?
561 Butterfly Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 561 Butterfly Blvd have?
Some of 561 Butterfly Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 Butterfly Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
561 Butterfly Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 Butterfly Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 Butterfly Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 561 Butterfly Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 561 Butterfly Blvd does offer parking.
Does 561 Butterfly Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 561 Butterfly Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 Butterfly Blvd have a pool?
No, 561 Butterfly Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 561 Butterfly Blvd have accessible units?
No, 561 Butterfly Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 561 Butterfly Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 561 Butterfly Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 561 Butterfly Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 561 Butterfly Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
