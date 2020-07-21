All apartments in Prosper
5600 Coventry Drive
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

5600 Coventry Drive

5600 Coventry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Coventry Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful home in premium corner lot, light and bright. Engineered hardwood floors in family room, study and hallway. Upgraded ceramic tile in bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms and game room. Very large bedrooms and huge game room upstairs. Neutral colors throughout. Premium corner lot offers great natural light inside the home, and more than enough room for a swimming pool, playground plus grass area. Very easy access to Hwy. 380 with traffic light at the intersection to avoid delays due to the heavy traffic. - For sale or lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Coventry Drive have any available units?
5600 Coventry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5600 Coventry Drive have?
Some of 5600 Coventry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Coventry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Coventry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Coventry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Coventry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5600 Coventry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Coventry Drive offers parking.
Does 5600 Coventry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Coventry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Coventry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5600 Coventry Drive has a pool.
Does 5600 Coventry Drive have accessible units?
No, 5600 Coventry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Coventry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Coventry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Coventry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Coventry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
