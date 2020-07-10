5590 Manitou Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Gorgeous four bedroom home with study. Huge lot with view of pond and fountain. Lots of upgrades that include: hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, garden tub, glass front door, study with glass french doors, upgraded oil rub bronze lighting, upgraded plumbing, beautiful cherry cabinets in kitchen and baths, and cast stone fireplace, Walk in pantry, extra large shower in guest bath, and alarm system. Neighborhood park and swimming pool. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Pictures are not current.