Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

5590 Manitou Drive

5590 Manitou Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5590 Manitou Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous four bedroom home with study. Huge lot with view of pond and fountain. Lots of upgrades that include: hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, garden tub, glass front door, study with glass french doors, upgraded oil rub bronze lighting, upgraded plumbing, beautiful cherry cabinets in kitchen and baths, and cast stone fireplace, Walk in pantry, extra large shower in guest bath, and alarm system. Neighborhood park and swimming pool. Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Pictures are not current.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 Manitou Drive have any available units?
5590 Manitou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5590 Manitou Drive have?
Some of 5590 Manitou Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5590 Manitou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5590 Manitou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 Manitou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5590 Manitou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5590 Manitou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5590 Manitou Drive offers parking.
Does 5590 Manitou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5590 Manitou Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 Manitou Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5590 Manitou Drive has a pool.
Does 5590 Manitou Drive have accessible units?
No, 5590 Manitou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 Manitou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5590 Manitou Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5590 Manitou Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5590 Manitou Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

