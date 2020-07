Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Blending the perfect amount of charm and functionality, make yourself at home in this open-concept Rockhill floorplan. Boasting a beautiful front porch, large patio, bright boxed windows, vaulted ceilings, and a deluxe Master bedroom retreat, you'll feel right at home in this spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,904 square foot dream home. This home is brand new and ready for you and your family to move in!