Prosper, TX
5490 Manitou Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:38 AM

5490 Manitou Drive

5490 Manitou Drive
Prosper
Location

5490 Manitou Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready!!. Well-maintained one story house. 1 master bedroom and 3 bedrooms(4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom or an office), 2 full baths, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, elec cook-top, and stainless steel appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, walk-in closet with shelves! Large backyard. Tenants will have access to the community pool! Great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, 380 and tollway! Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per dog or cat, additional security deposit required for pets. Tenants bring their own washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5490 Manitou Drive have any available units?
5490 Manitou Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5490 Manitou Drive have?
Some of 5490 Manitou Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5490 Manitou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5490 Manitou Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5490 Manitou Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5490 Manitou Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5490 Manitou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5490 Manitou Drive offers parking.
Does 5490 Manitou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5490 Manitou Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5490 Manitou Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5490 Manitou Drive has a pool.
Does 5490 Manitou Drive have accessible units?
No, 5490 Manitou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5490 Manitou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5490 Manitou Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5490 Manitou Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5490 Manitou Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

