5490 Manitou Drive

Move in ready!!. Well-maintained one story house. 1 master bedroom and 3 bedrooms(4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom or an office), 2 full baths, with 2 cars garage.Beautiful gourmet kitchen with granite counters, elec cook-top, and stainless steel appliances! The spacious master suite has raised ceiling with fan, window coverings, double vanities, garden tub, walk-in closet with shelves! Large backyard. Tenants will have access to the community pool! Great location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, 380 and tollway! Pet approval case by case. Non-refundable pet fee $350 per dog or cat, additional security deposit required for pets. Tenants bring their own washer and dryer.