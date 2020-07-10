All apartments in Prosper
500 Willow Ridge Circle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:44 AM

500 Willow Ridge Circle

500 Willow Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Prosper
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

500 Willow Ridge Circle, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR LEASE!! RESORT Style Living . 1 story house overlooking gorgeous glistening ponds, enjoying the relaxing sound of waterfall features. One of most desirable lots in the sought after Willow Ridge neighborhood! Prosper schools! Gorgeous nail down hardwood floors through living, entry, dining, bedroom-office, and all other bedrooms. Split 3 car garage is great for a separate workshop or storage. Kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and large, eat-in kitchen island open to living room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Invite your friends and neighbors over for a cookout and some shade on the large stone covered patio.
Tenant gets full use of facilities. Like getting a free country club!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have any available units?
500 Willow Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have?
Some of 500 Willow Ridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Willow Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
500 Willow Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Willow Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 500 Willow Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 500 Willow Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Willow Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 500 Willow Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 500 Willow Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Willow Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Willow Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Willow Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

