500 Willow Ridge Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE!! RESORT Style Living . 1 story house overlooking gorgeous glistening ponds, enjoying the relaxing sound of waterfall features. One of most desirable lots in the sought after Willow Ridge neighborhood! Prosper schools! Gorgeous nail down hardwood floors through living, entry, dining, bedroom-office, and all other bedrooms. Split 3 car garage is great for a separate workshop or storage. Kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and large, eat-in kitchen island open to living room. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Invite your friends and neighbors over for a cookout and some shade on the large stone covered patio.

Tenant gets full use of facilities. Like getting a free country club!