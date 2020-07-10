500 Calla Lily Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage new construction

MUST SEE!! 2018 new home in a family friendly neighborhood with top Prosper ISD!Spacious living and dinning with view of backyard.Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances (dishwasher, oven, range,microwave),walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, shower,& tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with walking closets, shared bathroom with two private sinks.Ceiling fans in every room.Nice yard for kids & pets.New AC.The house is vacant.Showing is available at flexible time.

3-5 Minutes to elementary, middle, high school, neighborhood retail, gym & library! Approx. 6-10 Minutes to Preston Road, I-380, Tollway, shopping plaza(Walmart, Old navy, Petco, etc) and restaurants!