500 Calla Lily Lane

Amenities
MUST SEE!! 2018 new home in a family friendly neighborhood with top Prosper ISD!Spacious living and dinning with view of backyard.Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances (dishwasher, oven, range,microwave),walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, shower,& tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with walking closets, shared bathroom with two private sinks.Ceiling fans in every room.Nice yard for kids & pets.New AC.The house is vacant.Showing is available at flexible time.
3-5 Minutes to elementary, middle, high school, neighborhood retail, gym & library! Approx. 6-10 Minutes to Preston Road, I-380, Tollway, shopping plaza(Walmart, Old navy, Petco, etc) and restaurants!