Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

500 Calla Lily Lane

Location

500 Calla Lily Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
new construction
MUST SEE!! 2018 new home in a family friendly neighborhood with top Prosper ISD!Spacious living and dinning with view of backyard.Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless appliances (dishwasher, oven, range,microwave),walk-in pantry! Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, shower,& tub. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with walking closets, shared bathroom with two private sinks.Ceiling fans in every room.Nice yard for kids & pets.New AC.The house is vacant.Showing is available at flexible time.
3-5 Minutes to elementary, middle, high school, neighborhood retail, gym & library! Approx. 6-10 Minutes to Preston Road, I-380, Tollway, shopping plaza(Walmart, Old navy, Petco, etc) and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Calla Lily Lane have any available units?
500 Calla Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 500 Calla Lily Lane have?
Some of 500 Calla Lily Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Calla Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 Calla Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Calla Lily Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Calla Lily Lane is pet friendly.
Does 500 Calla Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 500 Calla Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 500 Calla Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Calla Lily Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Calla Lily Lane have a pool?
No, 500 Calla Lily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 500 Calla Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 500 Calla Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Calla Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Calla Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Calla Lily Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 Calla Lily Lane has units with air conditioning.

