4310 Cibolo Creek Trail

Amazing 5 Month Old 1 Story Home with 3 Car Garage! Oversized rear yard with covered patio & full sprinkler system. This pretty home is ready for the holidays with large open family room, study and also a game room. Chefs kitchen features stainless steel appliances including a gas cooktop & quartz counter tops. Hardwood flooring is featured in the entry, family, study and hallways. Kitchen, breakfast nook, baths and utility room have ceramic tile. Prosper ISD and Prosper physical address. Great location along the Golden Corridor! Energy saving features for low utility bills. WIFI Certified Smart Home powered by Amazon Alexa. Community pool, club house, playground, park, pond and jogging path. Beautiful home.