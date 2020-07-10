4303 Cibolo Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

AMAZING 1 STORY BRAND NEW HOME WITH 3 CAR GARAGE! This home features a 67 ft. corner lot with board on board fence, fully sprinklered yard with a covered rear patio. 4 bedrooms,2 baths, open family breakfast nook & chefs kitchen including stainless steel appliances & tons of natural light. Formal dining room would also make a great study. Tile that looks like hardwood flooring are in the entry, family, kitchen, breakfast nook, hallways,baths & utility room. PROSPER ISD and PROSPER physical address. Great location along the Golden Corridor. Low utility bills with energy saving features including programmable T Stat,radiant barrier,16 SEER HVAC and much more. Here is your chance lease a beautiful brand new home.