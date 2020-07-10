All apartments in Prosper
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
4303 Cibolo Creek Trail
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:29 AM

4303 Cibolo Creek Trail

4303 Cibolo Creek Trl · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Cibolo Creek Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
AMAZING 1 STORY BRAND NEW HOME WITH 3 CAR GARAGE! This home features a 67 ft. corner lot with board on board fence, fully sprinklered yard with a covered rear patio. 4 bedrooms,2 baths, open family breakfast nook & chefs kitchen including stainless steel appliances & tons of natural light. Formal dining room would also make a great study. Tile that looks like hardwood flooring are in the entry, family, kitchen, breakfast nook, hallways,baths & utility room. PROSPER ISD and PROSPER physical address. Great location along the Golden Corridor. Low utility bills with energy saving features including programmable T Stat,radiant barrier,16 SEER HVAC and much more. Here is your chance lease a beautiful brand new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have any available units?
4303 Cibolo Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have?
Some of 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Cibolo Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4303 Cibolo Creek Trail has units with air conditioning.

