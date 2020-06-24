All apartments in Prosper
4210 Blue Sage Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4210 Blue Sage Drive

4210 Blue Sage Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Blue Sage Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your dream house! No need to deal with all that construction new homes bring and only a street away from the highly anticipated CRYSTAL LAGOON! Windsong Ranch is the perfect community for all. Nonstop events and top notch amenities. This Highland Home is loaded with custom upgrades throughout and on a oversized premium lot that allows all that natural light in! Come check out this beautiful house today and let your dreams come true!
Dogs on a case by case basis. NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have any available units?
4210 Blue Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have?
Some of 4210 Blue Sage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Blue Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Blue Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Blue Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Blue Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Blue Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4210 Blue Sage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 4210 Blue Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 4210 Blue Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Blue Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Blue Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
