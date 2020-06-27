4191 Pavonia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful town-home offers 2200 square ft. of maintenance free living! Beautiful wood flooring, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, custom design in the walk in pantry, cabinets in laundry room. Office area off of the kitchen for added privacy. Large Master bedroom, with sitting area, luxury spa like bathroom. Upstairs offers large game room, with bonus storage room.! Over 15k in upgrades including a beautiful stone fireplace on the patio. Enjoy the amenities available including walking trails and parks, state of the art fitness center, resort style pool, the lagoon that will be open year round.