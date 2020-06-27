All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 4191 Pavonia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
4191 Pavonia Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

4191 Pavonia Lane

4191 Pavonia Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4191 Pavonia Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful town-home offers 2200 square ft. of maintenance free living! Beautiful wood flooring, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, custom design in the walk in pantry, cabinets in laundry room. Office area off of the kitchen for added privacy. Large Master bedroom, with sitting area, luxury spa like bathroom. Upstairs offers large game room, with bonus storage room.! Over 15k in upgrades including a beautiful stone fireplace on the patio. Enjoy the amenities available including walking trails and parks, state of the art fitness center, resort style pool, the lagoon that will be open year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4191 Pavonia Lane have any available units?
4191 Pavonia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4191 Pavonia Lane have?
Some of 4191 Pavonia Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4191 Pavonia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4191 Pavonia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4191 Pavonia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4191 Pavonia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4191 Pavonia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4191 Pavonia Lane offers parking.
Does 4191 Pavonia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4191 Pavonia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4191 Pavonia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4191 Pavonia Lane has a pool.
Does 4191 Pavonia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4191 Pavonia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4191 Pavonia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4191 Pavonia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4191 Pavonia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4191 Pavonia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District