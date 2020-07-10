4160 Brazoria Drive

Amenities
Enjoy RESORT STYLE living in this spacious, well-appointed executive home in popular Windsong Ranch. Amazing master-planned community amenities turns everyday living into a stay-cation! Multiple parks, trails, pools, award winning Lagoon, gym, fitness classes, and a Cafe! Smart design keeps dedicated office, Master ensuite, Media room, and guest suite on main floor. Hardwoods in public spaces, high end stainless appliances + upgraded granite in kitchen. Mounted TVs, Media room equipment + furnishings stay, as does refrigerator, washer+dryer, upstairs convertible pool+ping pong table all stay.Pets will be considered case-by-case, pls inquire first! Submit TAR app + lease criteria in dox.