4160 Brazoria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite media room pet friendly

Enjoy RESORT STYLE living in this spacious, well-appointed executive home in popular Windsong Ranch. Amazing master-planned community amenities turns everyday living into a stay-cation! Multiple parks, trails, pools, award winning Lagoon, gym, fitness classes, and a Cafe! Smart design keeps dedicated office, Master ensuite, Media room, and guest suite on main floor. Hardwoods in public spaces, high end stainless appliances + upgraded granite in kitchen. Mounted TVs, Media room equipment + furnishings stay, as does refrigerator, washer+dryer, upstairs convertible pool+ping pong table all stay.Pets will be considered case-by-case, pls inquire first! Submit TAR app + lease criteria in dox.