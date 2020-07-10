All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
4141 Woodbine Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4141 Woodbine Lane

4141 Woodbine Ln · No Longer Available
Prosper
Location

4141 Woodbine Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Enjoy resort living with lake view in Windsong Ranch. Grand foyers. Elegant and dramatic spaces with extended height ceilings. Wall of windows in family room offers million dollar water view. Hunter Douglas window covering. State of the art flooring. Grand kitchen island with 8 inch sleek quartz countertops, supersized for entertainment. Double wall oven. 36 inch pro gas cooktop. Wine cooler in butler's pantry. European style cabinetry. Master suites features vaulted ceilings. Luxurious bath with soaking tub and vessel sinks. Gameroom and 3 additional bedrooms up. Signature outdoor room with ceiling fan. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Home is situated within walking distance to the amazing Lagoon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Woodbine Lane have any available units?
4141 Woodbine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4141 Woodbine Lane have?
Some of 4141 Woodbine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Woodbine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Woodbine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Woodbine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Woodbine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4141 Woodbine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Woodbine Lane offers parking.
Does 4141 Woodbine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Woodbine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Woodbine Lane have a pool?
No, 4141 Woodbine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4141 Woodbine Lane have accessible units?
No, 4141 Woodbine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Woodbine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 Woodbine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 Woodbine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 Woodbine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

