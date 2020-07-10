4141 Woodbine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Enjoy resort living with lake view in Windsong Ranch. Grand foyers. Elegant and dramatic spaces with extended height ceilings. Wall of windows in family room offers million dollar water view. Hunter Douglas window covering. State of the art flooring. Grand kitchen island with 8 inch sleek quartz countertops, supersized for entertainment. Double wall oven. 36 inch pro gas cooktop. Wine cooler in butler's pantry. European style cabinetry. Master suites features vaulted ceilings. Luxurious bath with soaking tub and vessel sinks. Gameroom and 3 additional bedrooms up. Signature outdoor room with ceiling fan. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Home is situated within walking distance to the amazing Lagoon