All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 4050 Pequin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
4050 Pequin Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:28 PM

4050 Pequin Drive

4050 Pequin Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4050 Pequin Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
LIVE IN THE AWARD WINNING WINDSONG RANCH with the LAGOON !!! This GORGEOUS Townhome offers MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING FOR YOU !!! IN SOUGHT AFTER PROSPER ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT. GREAT Home for Executives to Lock & Go. Families will Enjoy the LAGOON, Community POOL with Grills, GYM, Basketball, Tennis Courts & so much more !!! This LUXURY Townhome has OUTDOOR FIREPLACE with PATIO & small Iron Fenced Yard with a little grass for Rover. Bring your Grill & Enjoy NO YARD MAINTENANCE !!! A MUST SEE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Pequin Drive have any available units?
4050 Pequin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4050 Pequin Drive have?
Some of 4050 Pequin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Pequin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Pequin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Pequin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Pequin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4050 Pequin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Pequin Drive offers parking.
Does 4050 Pequin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Pequin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Pequin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4050 Pequin Drive has a pool.
Does 4050 Pequin Drive have accessible units?
No, 4050 Pequin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Pequin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4050 Pequin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 Pequin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 Pequin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District