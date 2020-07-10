4050 Pequin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

LIVE IN THE AWARD WINNING WINDSONG RANCH with the LAGOON !!! This GORGEOUS Townhome offers MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING FOR YOU !!! IN SOUGHT AFTER PROSPER ISD SCHOOL DISTRICT. GREAT Home for Executives to Lock & Go. Families will Enjoy the LAGOON, Community POOL with Grills, GYM, Basketball, Tennis Courts & so much more !!! This LUXURY Townhome has OUTDOOR FIREPLACE with PATIO & small Iron Fenced Yard with a little grass for Rover. Bring your Grill & Enjoy NO YARD MAINTENANCE !!! A MUST SEE !!!