Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Mediterranean stucco 1 story with gold metal pebble tech pool. Two court yard with mother in law suite on first courtyard. Great for outside living and entertaining with fireplace, pool, grill and smoker. Kitchen has commercial grade Viking gas cooktop, vent hood, refrigerator. Climate controlled wine cellar. wood floors. study has tray ceiling. Sitting area off master could be second study or work out area. Media includes chairs, screen, and projector.