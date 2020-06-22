3961 Pine Leaf Lane

Amenities

This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams. The more than twenty times award-winning community, Windsong Ranch, has extraordinary amenities such as: Gym, Thirty Miles of Walking, Running, and Biking Trails, Picnic areas, Catch & Release Ponds, and a 5 ACRES CRYSTAL LAGOON, but the most important, neighbors that take care of each other. You can also see, from your property, your kids walking to the Top Rated Windsong Ranch Elementary School. This house is beautiful with top of the line appliances and a luxury Indoor living.

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom house in Prosper. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, yard, 5 acres crystal lagoon -- beach, gymnasium, pool, and 30 miles of walking, running, & biking trails. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th, 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Fernando C Espinoza at 972-786-4729 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

