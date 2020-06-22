All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 3961 Pine Leaf Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:05 AM

3961 Pine Leaf Lane

3961 Pine Leaf Ln · (972) 786-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 2291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams. The more than twenty times award-winning community, Windsong Ranch, has extraordinary amenities such as: Gym, Thirty Miles of Walking, Running, and Biking Trails, Picnic areas, Catch & Release Ponds, and a 5 ACRES CRYSTAL LAGOON, but the most important, neighbors that take care of each other. You can also see, from your property, your kids walking to the Top Rated Windsong Ranch Elementary School. This house is beautiful with top of the line appliances and a luxury Indoor living.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom house in Prosper. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, yard, 5 acres crystal lagoon -- beach, gymnasium, pool, and 30 miles of walking, running, & biking trails. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th, 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Fernando C Espinoza at 972-786-4729 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.1 bathroom house in Prosper. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, yard, 5 acres crystal lagoon -- beach, gymnasium, pool, and 30 miles of walking, running, & biking trails. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $3,500/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Fernando C Espinoza at 972-786-4729 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have any available units?
3961 Pine Leaf Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have?
Some of 3961 Pine Leaf Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 Pine Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3961 Pine Leaf Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 Pine Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane does offer parking.
Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane has a pool.
Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3961 Pine Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3961 Pine Leaf Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3961 Pine Leaf Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity