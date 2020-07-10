3901 Crown Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New construction townhome - Be the first to occupy this PREMIUM end unit! Kitchen is fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Wood floors throughout main level. Half bath & attached garage are just off the kitchen. Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite. Washer & dryer are included in a utility closet off 2nd floor living area. Master has an amazingly large walk-in closet, ensuite features gorgeous marble tile, large shower, dual sinks & separate vanities. Pets considered case by case. Submit TAR application, leasing criteria, copy of driver's license, & last 2 pay stubs for each adult.