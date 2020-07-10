All apartments in Prosper
3901 Crown Avenue

3901 Crown Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Crown Ave, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New construction townhome - Be the first to occupy this PREMIUM end unit! Kitchen is fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Wood floors throughout main level. Half bath & attached garage are just off the kitchen. Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite. Washer & dryer are included in a utility closet off 2nd floor living area. Master has an amazingly large walk-in closet, ensuite features gorgeous marble tile, large shower, dual sinks & separate vanities. Pets considered case by case. Submit TAR application, leasing criteria, copy of driver's license, & last 2 pay stubs for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Crown Avenue have any available units?
3901 Crown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3901 Crown Avenue have?
Some of 3901 Crown Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Crown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Crown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Crown Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Crown Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Crown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Crown Avenue offers parking.
Does 3901 Crown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Crown Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Crown Avenue have a pool?
No, 3901 Crown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Crown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3901 Crown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Crown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Crown Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Crown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Crown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

