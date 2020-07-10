3901 Crown Avenue

Amenities
New construction townhome - Be the first to occupy this PREMIUM end unit! Kitchen is fully appointed with stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Wood floors throughout main level. Half bath & attached garage are just off the kitchen. Two secondary bedrooms are split from the master suite. Washer & dryer are included in a utility closet off 2nd floor living area. Master has an amazingly large walk-in closet, ensuite features gorgeous marble tile, large shower, dual sinks & separate vanities. Pets considered case by case. Submit TAR application, leasing criteria, copy of driver's license, & last 2 pay stubs for each adult.