309 3RD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single family Ranch style home is in the much sought after Prosper downtown, and is newly updated in 2019.New SS appliances,Brand new AC,freshly painted External and Internal,granite counter top,new garage door and new opener system with huge shed at back.The front aspect has large porch, a new concrete driveway to the front, with plenty of car parking and a covered garage.Spacious house with open plan living room, leading to a kitchen,dining room with a bar area, next to a large rear patio and a backyard with mature trees with a private fence. It also benefits from a mudroom,updated bathrooms too and a utility. Front Porch with large seating area overlooking private front lawn facing a quiet street.