Prosper, TX
309 3RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 3RD Street

309 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 East 3rd Street, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family Ranch style home is in the much sought after Prosper downtown, and is newly updated in 2019.New SS appliances,Brand new AC,freshly painted External and Internal,granite counter top,new garage door and new opener system with huge shed at back.The front aspect has large porch, a new concrete driveway to the front, with plenty of car parking and a covered garage.Spacious house with open plan living room, leading to a kitchen,dining room with a bar area, next to a large rear patio and a backyard with mature trees with a private fence. It also benefits from a mudroom,updated bathrooms too and a utility. Front Porch with large seating area overlooking private front lawn facing a quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 3RD Street have any available units?
309 3RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 309 3RD Street have?
Some of 309 3RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 3RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 3RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 3RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 3RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 309 3RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 3RD Street offers parking.
Does 309 3RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 3RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 3RD Street have a pool?
No, 309 3RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 3RD Street have accessible units?
No, 309 3RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 3RD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 3RD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 3RD Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 309 3RD Street has units with air conditioning.

