Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3000 SUNNY HILL Lane

3000 Sunny Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Sunny Hill Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lease this Stunning Darling Home in Gentle Creek Estate's Prestigious Fairways Phase. Built In 2015 & Better Than New! 4 Bedrms, 4.5 Bathrms, Study, Media Rm Downstairs, Guest Bedrm Downstairs, Game Rm With 2 Additional Bedrms Upstairs. Master Bedrm Has Large Sitting Area w Utility Access To Master Closet. Spacious Kitchen w Large Island, GE Monogram Appliances Including 6 Burner Range Top & Dbl Ovens, Built-In Refrigerator. Upgrades Include Hand Scraped Wood Floors, Beautiful Ceiling Beams In Living Area. Split 3 Car Garage With Huge Storage Areas In Each Garage, No Need To Park Outside. Covered Patio & Pool Sized Backyard. Prosper ISD & Perfect Move-In Ready Condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have any available units?
3000 SUNNY HILL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have?
Some of 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3000 SUNNY HILL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane offers parking.
Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane has a pool.
Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have accessible units?
No, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 SUNNY HILL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

