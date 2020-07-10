3000 SUNNY HILL Lane

Amenities

Lease this Stunning Darling Home in Gentle Creek Estate's Prestigious Fairways Phase. Built In 2015 & Better Than New! 4 Bedrms, 4.5 Bathrms, Study, Media Rm Downstairs, Guest Bedrm Downstairs, Game Rm With 2 Additional Bedrms Upstairs. Master Bedrm Has Large Sitting Area w Utility Access To Master Closet. Spacious Kitchen w Large Island, GE Monogram Appliances Including 6 Burner Range Top & Dbl Ovens, Built-In Refrigerator. Upgrades Include Hand Scraped Wood Floors, Beautiful Ceiling Beams In Living Area. Split 3 Car Garage With Huge Storage Areas In Each Garage, No Need To Park Outside. Covered Patio & Pool Sized Backyard. Prosper ISD & Perfect Move-In Ready Condition.