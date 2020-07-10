300 Gorgeous Road

Amenities
Now Available, Hard To Find Executive One Story Home, Just off Preston in the heart of Prosper. Minutes from Dallas Tollway & Frisco Shopping, this Newer 4-2.5-2 + Dining room home is loaded - Great Drive Up with Brick & Stone Covered Front Porch on a Corner Homesite, Open Design with Tall Ceilings & Split Bedrooms For Privacy, Wood Floors, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Gas Stove, Stone Fireplace, Oversized Walk-In Pantry & Utility Room, Upgraded Front Door, Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Rounded Corners, Arches, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Radiant Barrier, Low E Windows, & Epoxy Garage Floor. One or two lease year available!