Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

300 Gorgeous Road

300 Gorgeous Rd · No Longer Available
Location

300 Gorgeous Rd, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now Available, Hard To Find Executive One Story Home, Just off Preston in the heart of Prosper. Minutes from Dallas Tollway & Frisco Shopping, this Newer 4-2.5-2 + Dining room home is loaded - Great Drive Up with Brick & Stone Covered Front Porch on a Corner Homesite, Open Design with Tall Ceilings & Split Bedrooms For Privacy, Wood Floors, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Gas Stove, Stone Fireplace, Oversized Walk-In Pantry & Utility Room, Upgraded Front Door, Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Rounded Corners, Arches, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Radiant Barrier, Low E Windows, & Epoxy Garage Floor. One or two lease year available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Gorgeous Road have any available units?
300 Gorgeous Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 300 Gorgeous Road have?
Some of 300 Gorgeous Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Gorgeous Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Gorgeous Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Gorgeous Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Gorgeous Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 300 Gorgeous Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 Gorgeous Road offers parking.
Does 300 Gorgeous Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Gorgeous Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Gorgeous Road have a pool?
No, 300 Gorgeous Road does not have a pool.
Does 300 Gorgeous Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Gorgeous Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Gorgeous Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Gorgeous Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Gorgeous Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Gorgeous Road does not have units with air conditioning.

