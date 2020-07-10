300 Gorgeous Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Now Available, Hard To Find Executive One Story Home, Just off Preston in the heart of Prosper. Minutes from Dallas Tollway & Frisco Shopping, this Newer 4-2.5-2 + Dining room home is loaded - Great Drive Up with Brick & Stone Covered Front Porch on a Corner Homesite, Open Design with Tall Ceilings & Split Bedrooms For Privacy, Wood Floors, Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Gas Stove, Stone Fireplace, Oversized Walk-In Pantry & Utility Room, Upgraded Front Door, Master Bath Includes Garden Tub, Stand Up Shower, Dual Sinks & Walk-In Closet, Rounded Corners, Arches, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, Radiant Barrier, Low E Windows, & Epoxy Garage Floor. One or two lease year available!