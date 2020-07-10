280 Gorgeous Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 4-2-2 in Prosper! Open floor plan, architectural details, custom finishes, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lovely arched doorways, decorative lighting, inviting front porch, grand Formal dining, walk-in closets & so much more! Large family room has a pretty cast stone fireplace & opens to the gourmet kitchen w beautiful 42 inch cabinets, oversized center island, dry bar, walk-in pantry & loads of storage! Split bedroom floor plan offers the master & 2 bedrooms down -1 bedrooms & second living up, great as a mother-in-law suite! Master en suite has a huge 11x5 walk-in & a fabulous bath w double vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Covered patio, sprinkler system & more.