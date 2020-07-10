All apartments in Prosper
280 Gorgeous Road

280 Gorgeous Rd · No Longer Available
Location

280 Gorgeous Rd, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 4-2-2 in Prosper! Open floor plan, architectural details, custom finishes, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lovely arched doorways, decorative lighting, inviting front porch, grand Formal dining, walk-in closets & so much more! Large family room has a pretty cast stone fireplace & opens to the gourmet kitchen w beautiful 42 inch cabinets, oversized center island, dry bar, walk-in pantry & loads of storage! Split bedroom floor plan offers the master & 2 bedrooms down -1 bedrooms & second living up, great as a mother-in-law suite! Master en suite has a huge 11x5 walk-in & a fabulous bath w double vanities, soaking tub & separate shower. Covered patio, sprinkler system & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Gorgeous Road have any available units?
280 Gorgeous Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 280 Gorgeous Road have?
Some of 280 Gorgeous Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Gorgeous Road currently offering any rent specials?
280 Gorgeous Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Gorgeous Road pet-friendly?
No, 280 Gorgeous Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 280 Gorgeous Road offer parking?
Yes, 280 Gorgeous Road offers parking.
Does 280 Gorgeous Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Gorgeous Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Gorgeous Road have a pool?
No, 280 Gorgeous Road does not have a pool.
Does 280 Gorgeous Road have accessible units?
No, 280 Gorgeous Road does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Gorgeous Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Gorgeous Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 Gorgeous Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 Gorgeous Road does not have units with air conditioning.

