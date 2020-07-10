2660 Glen Haven Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool table garage media room

GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOMS (2 DOWN), 4 FULL BATHS, GAME ROOM, MEDIA ROOM ON THE CUL DE SAC LOCATED IN THE GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OF GENTLE CREEK!! 20 ft soaring ceilings from foyer to family room along with wood flooring that run from front door to back door. Single and double stack crown moulding, 6 inch baseboards, barreled arches and sweeping staircase keynote the entry. Gourmet kitchen includes granite slab c-tops, black appliances, diagonal laid granite backsplash with accents and large format tile flooring. Open game room with pool table and media room with a wet bar.