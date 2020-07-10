All apartments in Prosper
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:11 AM

2660 Glen Haven Court

2660 Glen Haven Court · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Glen Haven Court, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
garage
media room
GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOMS (2 DOWN), 4 FULL BATHS, GAME ROOM, MEDIA ROOM ON THE CUL DE SAC LOCATED IN THE GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY OF GENTLE CREEK!! 20 ft soaring ceilings from foyer to family room along with wood flooring that run from front door to back door. Single and double stack crown moulding, 6 inch baseboards, barreled arches and sweeping staircase keynote the entry. Gourmet kitchen includes granite slab c-tops, black appliances, diagonal laid granite backsplash with accents and large format tile flooring. Open game room with pool table and media room with a wet bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 Glen Haven Court have any available units?
2660 Glen Haven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2660 Glen Haven Court have?
Some of 2660 Glen Haven Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 Glen Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
2660 Glen Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 Glen Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 2660 Glen Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2660 Glen Haven Court offer parking?
Yes, 2660 Glen Haven Court offers parking.
Does 2660 Glen Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 Glen Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 Glen Haven Court have a pool?
No, 2660 Glen Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 2660 Glen Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 2660 Glen Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 Glen Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 Glen Haven Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2660 Glen Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2660 Glen Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.

