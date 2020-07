2600 Cedarbrook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

WELL-APPOINTED CUSTOM HOME HAS BEAUTIFUL LAWNS FRONT AND BACK. COVERED FRONT PORCH WITH ENTRY OPENING TO HIGH CEILINGS & HARDWOOD FLOORS EXTENDING INTO STUDY & FAMILY ROOM. ISLAND KITCHEN HAS GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS, & TWO PANTRIES. FAMILY ROOM HAS SOARING CEILINGS & IMPRESSIVE FIREPLACE. PRIVATE MASTER SUITE HAS VIEWS OF LARGE BACKYARD AND 23X16 COVERED PATIO AND OUTDOOR LIVING AREA WITH BUILT-IN GAS FIREPLACE. AWESOME MASTER BATH HAS GRANITE VANITY GARDEN TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER, & 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS. SECONDARY BEDROOMS SHARE FULL BATH & SECOND LIVING AREA IN BETWEEN. HUGE GAME OR MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO 380, PRESTON, DNT, AND LOTS OF NEW SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.