All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 2313 Grant Park Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
2313 Grant Park Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

2313 Grant Park Way

2313 Grant Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2313 Grant Park Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2313 Grant Park Way Available 08/09/19 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Propser ISD! - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Prosper ISD! This lovely home features wood-like flooring throughout, bright windows and an open floor plan. Family room has gas starter fireplace, open to kitchen and has ceiling fan. Kitchen is equipped w SS appliances and granite countertops. Refrigerator Included! Separate utility room. Large master, master bath has dual sinks, stand alone shower and garden tub. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4159699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Grant Park Way have any available units?
2313 Grant Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2313 Grant Park Way have?
Some of 2313 Grant Park Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Grant Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Grant Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Grant Park Way pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Grant Park Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2313 Grant Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Grant Park Way offers parking.
Does 2313 Grant Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Grant Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Grant Park Way have a pool?
No, 2313 Grant Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Grant Park Way have accessible units?
No, 2313 Grant Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Grant Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Grant Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Grant Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 Grant Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District