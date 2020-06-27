Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

2313 Grant Park Way Available 08/09/19 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Propser ISD! - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home in Prosper ISD! This lovely home features wood-like flooring throughout, bright windows and an open floor plan. Family room has gas starter fireplace, open to kitchen and has ceiling fan. Kitchen is equipped w SS appliances and granite countertops. Refrigerator Included! Separate utility room. Large master, master bath has dual sinks, stand alone shower and garden tub. Fenced backyard perfect for entertaining.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4159699)