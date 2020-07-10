All apartments in Prosper
231 Lake Trail Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:28 PM

231 Lake Trail Lane

231 Lake Trail Lane · (214) 679-6966
Location

231 Lake Trail Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Besides built in bookcases in study, beveled glass front door, upgrades incl Elevation C, 2.5 car gar, 5th bdrm w full ba, Extd outdoor living, Master Bdrm extension, planning desk, media rm, floor plug, gas line to patio,pre plum for utility sink, 8' solid core doors on first level, Upgraded Tiles in Master Ba, Kitchen Backsplash, Ba floors and shower walls, Granite on Master Bath Vanity, Level 4 Engineered Hdwd Floor in Entry, Dining Rm, Extended Entry, Study, Family Rm, Hallways, Kit and Nook, Under Cabinet Lights in Kit, tankless water heater, 8' tall fence on green space side, Extra insulation in walls on Green Space Side. This home has a place for everyone. Listed as FOR SALE, as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Lake Trail Lane have any available units?
231 Lake Trail Lane has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Lake Trail Lane have?
Some of 231 Lake Trail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Lake Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
231 Lake Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Lake Trail Lane pet-friendly?
No, 231 Lake Trail Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 231 Lake Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 231 Lake Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 231 Lake Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Lake Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Lake Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 231 Lake Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 231 Lake Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 231 Lake Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Lake Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Lake Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Lake Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Lake Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
