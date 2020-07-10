231 Lake Trail Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Besides built in bookcases in study, beveled glass front door, upgrades incl Elevation C, 2.5 car gar, 5th bdrm w full ba, Extd outdoor living, Master Bdrm extension, planning desk, media rm, floor plug, gas line to patio,pre plum for utility sink, 8' solid core doors on first level, Upgraded Tiles in Master Ba, Kitchen Backsplash, Ba floors and shower walls, Granite on Master Bath Vanity, Level 4 Engineered Hdwd Floor in Entry, Dining Rm, Extended Entry, Study, Family Rm, Hallways, Kit and Nook, Under Cabinet Lights in Kit, tankless water heater, 8' tall fence on green space side, Extra insulation in walls on Green Space Side. This home has a place for everyone. Listed as FOR SALE, as well!