Gorgeous NEW single story home in sought after Prosper ISD. This lovely home has all the on trend styles with New SS appliances including gas cooktop and beautiful island with seating area. Huge walk in closet in spa inspired master suite. Plush carpet in all bedrooms and easy care wood style tile through out the common areas. Open concept living with secondary bedrooms separate from the master. Classic French doors to the study and separate dining. Large grassy backyard and pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Don't miss out on this beautiful home. Come by today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have any available units?
2300 Prospect Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have?
Some of 2300 Prospect Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Prospect Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Prospect Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Prospect Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Prospect Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Prospect Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Prospect Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Prospect Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Prospect Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Prospect Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2300 Prospect Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2300 Prospect Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
