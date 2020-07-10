All apartments in Prosper
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:33 AM

2201 Lewis Canyon Drive

2201 Lewis Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Lewis Canyon Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
media room
YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME! Luxury modern house situated in sought after Lake of La Cima community.
High ceiling & open floor plan! Kitchen adjacent to family room and breakfast area. Beautiful hand-scraped flooring. Dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and huge island. Master has sitting and wall of windows with beautiful master bath and custom closet system. 3 addition Bedrooms, Game room and Tiered Media Room upstairs. Upstairs covered Balcony off Game room. Extra large utility with loads of cabinets and sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have any available units?
2201 Lewis Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Lewis Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Lewis Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

