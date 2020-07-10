2201 Lewis Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room media room

YOU WILL LOVE THIS HOME! Luxury modern house situated in sought after Lake of La Cima community.

High ceiling & open floor plan! Kitchen adjacent to family room and breakfast area. Beautiful hand-scraped flooring. Dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and huge island. Master has sitting and wall of windows with beautiful master bath and custom closet system. 3 addition Bedrooms, Game room and Tiered Media Room upstairs. Upstairs covered Balcony off Game room. Extra large utility with loads of cabinets and sink.