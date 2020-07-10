1811 Waterwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single story rental on interior cul de sac in Prosper! Updated bathrooms with porcelin tile floors, subway tiles, and frameless shower. Wood floors in family room, kitchen, master bedroom and hallways. Updated carpet in secondary bedrooms. High ceilings, large kitchen with TONS of white cabinets, large pantry, updated fixtures overlooks the backyard and is open to the family room. Family room has high ceilings, wood floors, builtin cabinet, and flat screen TV mount above fireplace. Private backyard is fully fenced. Rear facing two car garage. HVAC is 2011, new hot water heater 2015. Windows replaced 2011.