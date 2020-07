Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage media room

UNIQUE LEASING OPPORTUNITY WHICH INCLUDES WEEKLY YARD MAINTENANCE and TREATMENT CARE, PEST CONTROL AND HOUSEKEEPER FOR CLEANING TWICE A MONTH. GORGEOUS EXECUTIVE HOME OFFERS 5 LARGE BEDROOMS 4 BATHS, MEDIA ROOM AND 3-CAR GARAGE, ECO H2-O SYSTEM WITH SOFT AND PURIFIED WATER. ABUNDANCE OF CEILING FANS AND DECORATIVE LIGHTING THROUGHOUT THE HOME WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS ON ALL WINDOWS. HOME WILL LEASE WITH FURNITURE FOR $4350 PER MONTH.