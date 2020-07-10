All apartments in Prosper
16704 Central Garden Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16704 Central Garden Lane

16704 Central Garden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16704 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Exquisite new home with stunning grand foyer vaulted ceilings open to second floor. Distinctive crown molding throughout highlighting perfectly placed arched doorways adding a subtle hint of character. Intricately detailed wrought iron spindles leading up the staircase. Spacious dining room for those family gatherings during the holidays or an optional study for those amazing work from home days! Next up a chef's dream kitchen, cognac cabinetry with light natural granite counter tops, matching back splash, stainless steel gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, complete with matching refrigerator. No one offers family time like this home with 3 expansive living areas, 5 large accommodating bedrooms! Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

