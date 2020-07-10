16704 Central Garden Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Exquisite new home with stunning grand foyer vaulted ceilings open to second floor. Distinctive crown molding throughout highlighting perfectly placed arched doorways adding a subtle hint of character. Intricately detailed wrought iron spindles leading up the staircase. Spacious dining room for those family gatherings during the holidays or an optional study for those amazing work from home days! Next up a chef's dream kitchen, cognac cabinetry with light natural granite counter tops, matching back splash, stainless steel gas range, built in microwave, dishwasher, complete with matching refrigerator. No one offers family time like this home with 3 expansive living areas, 5 large accommodating bedrooms! Must See